Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures Bonus Hour 11.26.18

Today on the bonus hour, Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures are in for Bill and Wendy. Screenwriter and ‘SNL’ alum Tim Kazurinsky drops by to talk about the special screening of the 1986 Chicago comedy “About Last Night” at the Museum of Broadcast Communications on November 27th. They also catch up with Ryan Burrow!