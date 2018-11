× No Coast Cinema Ep. 56 | Remakes, Reboots and Sequels…Oh My!

This week on No Coast Cinema, Tom and Conor discuss the continuing issue of remakes, reboots and sequels in Hollywood and how companies and creators might be destroying their own legacy.

They look at the case of J.K Rowling and the Fantastic Beasts franchise as well as Disney’s latest remakes of “renaissance era” classics Aladdin and The Lion King.