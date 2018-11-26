Engineer Kris Bruvold, bottom center, celebrates as the InSight lander touch downs on Mars in the mission support area of the space flight operation facility at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/(Al Seib /Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
NASA’s ‘InSight’ lands on Mars!
NASA’s ‘InSight” probe has landed successfully on Mars. Mission managers will now be assessing the health of the probe after its 300 million-mile trip. Now, Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s Associate Administrator for the Science Mission Directorate joins Roe & Anna to explain what will be next for the ‘InSight’ mission.