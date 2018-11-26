× Huge cuts at General Motors…Paul Brian explains what’s next

General Motors announced that it will lay off 15 percent of salaried workers and close five plants in the United States and Canada. The five plants that will close are the Oshawa Assembly in Ontario, Lordstown Assembly in Ohio, Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly in Michigan, Baltimore Operations in White Marsh, Maryland, and Warren Transmission Operations in Warren, Michigan. Paul Brian, host of ‘His Turn-Her Turn’ joins Roe & Anna to explain what could be next for the automotive giant.