× “Elton Jim” and Emily Armanetti talk the perils of the flu bug, and ponder the future of movies as big stars and high-profile projects move to Netflix and other streaming services

In this 132nd episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano hears how regular “Pop Culture Club” contributor, Emily Armanetti, has battled this year’s flu, and they wonder about the future of going to the movies as major stars such as Julia Roberts now are doing high-profile projects on streaming services.