Click for flight status and travel delays.
Click for storm-related school and business closings.

“Elton Jim” and Emily Armanetti talk the perils of the flu bug, and ponder the future of movies as big stars and high-profile projects move to Netflix and other streaming services

Posted 9:11 AM, November 26, 2018, by , Updated at 09:09AM, November 26, 2018

Captain Podtastic Elton Jim

In this 132nd episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano hears how regular “Pop Culture Club” contributor, Emily Armanetti, has battled this year’s flu, and they wonder about the future of going to the movies as major stars such as Julia Roberts now are doing high-profile projects on streaming services.