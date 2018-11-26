If you’ve been listening to the Steve Cochran Show the last few months you are probably aware that someone is leaving a carved-up eggplant in front of producer Pete’s house. It’s a mystery that has been keeping the staff up (occasionally) at night. Well, another eggplant appeared on Thanksgiving morning so Pete decided to take it on a Christmas tour of the city.
Photos: Celebrate Christmas with a mysterious eggplant
-
Steve Cochran Full show 10.18:18: It’s an eggplant thing
-
Mollie and Pete Save Christmas: “Christmas Joy”
-
Mollie and Pete Save Christmas: “Christmas in Love”
-
Cochran Show’s MVPP: Elmhurst’s Deborah Orth donated her Norway spruce for Chicago’s 105th Christmas tree-lighting
-
The Steve Cochran Show presents Christmas Pete: Episode 3
-
-
The Steve Cochran Show presents Christmas Pete: Episode 2
-
The Steve Cochran Show presents Christmas Pete: Episode 6
-
The Steve Cochran Show presents Christmas Pete: Episode 5
-
The Steve Cochran Show presents Christmas Pete: Episode 4
-
The Steve Cochran Show presents Christmas Pete: Episode 1
-
-
Mollie and Pete Save Christmas: “Christmas at Pemberley Manor”
-
Mollie and Pete Save Christmas: “12 Gifts of Christmas”
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 11.16.18: Chicken Blanks