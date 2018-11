× Breakfast with a Blackhawk: Dominik Kahun

Dominik Kahun joins the Cochran Show for Breakfast with a Blackhawk. Dominik talks about playing in Germany, his favorite German food, what he thinks about Chicago and playing for the Blackhawks, who he hangs out with on the team, his thoughts on the Nick Schmaltz trade and the biggest difference between playing for Coach Q and Coach Colliton.