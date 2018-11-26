CORRECTS SPELLING OF LAST NAME TO KRASNER INSTEAD OF KRASSNER - Engineers Kris Bruvold, left, and Sandy Krasner celebrate as the InSight lander touch downs on Mars in the mission support area of the space flight operation facility at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (Al Seib /Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
Adler Planetarium Director of Public Observing Michelle Nichols: We will finally discover the interior of Mars
Adler Planetarium Director of Public Observing Michelle Nichols joins John Williams to share what information the landing of the InSight Lander will bring. That includes how martians will react!