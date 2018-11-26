New on Netflix: December
Here are a list of programs to check out in the mouth of December on Netflix; make sure to take a peek at the Last Call section for things that will be leaving. Check out my upcoming interview with Exstreamist Editor and Chief Rob Toledo on Monday, December 3 about the latest streaming news and previews.
Netflix Original Series
7 Days Out
Back With the Ex
Bad Blood
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: “A Midwinter’s Tale”
Cuckoo: Season 4
Derry Girls
Diablero
Dogs of Berlin
Fuller House: Season 4
Inside the Real Narcos
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 3
Instant Hotel
Memories of the Alhambra (Streaming Every Saturday)
Nailed It! Holiday!
Perfume
Pine Gap
Selection Day
Sunderland Til I Die
Tales by Light: Season 3
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5
The Casketeers
The Fix
The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur)
The Protector
The Ranch: Part 6
The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2
Tidelands
Travelers: Season 3
Wanted: Season 3
Watership Down: Limited Series
Wolf (BÖRÜ)
Yummy Mummies
Netflix Film
5 Star Christmas
Bad Seeds
Battle
Bird Box
Crossroads: One Two Jaga
Dumplin’
La noche de 12 años
Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle
ROMA
Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski
When Angels Sleep
Netflix Original Comedy Specials
Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable
Vir Das: Losing It
Netflix Original Documentaries
Out of Many, One
ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?
Springsteen on Broadway
The American Meme
The Innocent Man
Netflix Kids & Family
3Below: Tales of Arcadia
Alexa & Katie: Season 2
Dance & Sing with True: Songs
Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas
Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle
Super Monsters and the Wish Star
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8
Netflix Anime
Back Street Girls: Gokudols
Baki
Hero Mask
Hi Score Girl
LAST HOPE: Part 2
Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas
Sirius the Jaeger
Licensed Content
Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War
Shaun of the Dead
The Big Lebowski
The Magicians: Season 3
Last Call
Groundhog Day
Disney’s Moana
Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1-7
Spotlight
Trolls
