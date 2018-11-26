× New on Netflix: December

Here are a list of programs to check out in the mouth of December on Netflix; make sure to take a peek at the Last Call section for things that will be leaving. Check out my upcoming interview with Exstreamist Editor and Chief Rob Toledo on Monday, December 3 about the latest streaming news and previews.

Netflix Original Series

7 Days Out

Back With the Ex

Bad Blood

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: “A Midwinter’s Tale”

Cuckoo: Season 4

Derry Girls

Diablero

Dogs of Berlin

Fuller House: Season 4

Inside the Real Narcos

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 3

Instant Hotel

Memories of the Alhambra (Streaming Every Saturday)

Nailed It! Holiday!

Perfume

Pine Gap

Selection Day

Sunderland Til I Die

Tales by Light: Season 3

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5

The Casketeers

The Fix

The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur)

The Protector

The Ranch: Part 6

The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2

Tidelands

Travelers: Season 3

Wanted: Season 3

Watership Down: Limited Series

Wolf (BÖRÜ)

Yummy Mummies

Netflix Film

5 Star Christmas

Bad Seeds

Battle

Bird Box

Crossroads: One Two Jaga

Dumplin’

La noche de 12 años

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle

ROMA

Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski

When Angels Sleep

Netflix Original Comedy Specials

Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable

Vir Das: Losing It

Netflix Original Documentaries

Out of Many, One

ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?

Springsteen on Broadway

The American Meme

The Innocent Man

Netflix Kids & Family

3Below: Tales of Arcadia

Alexa & Katie: Season 2

Dance & Sing with True: Songs

Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas

Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle

Super Monsters and the Wish Star

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8

Netflix Anime

Back Street Girls: Gokudols

Baki

Hero Mask

Hi Score Girl

LAST HOPE: Part 2

Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas

Sirius the Jaeger

Licensed Content

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War

Shaun of the Dead

The Big Lebowski

The Magicians: Season 3

Last Call

Groundhog Day

Disney’s Moana

Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1-7

Spotlight

Trolls