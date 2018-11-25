× WGN Radio Theatre #338: Jack Benny, Big Town & David Harding-Counterspy

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on November 24, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Jack Benny: Cast Is Unhappy With Their New Contracts“(05-20-51). Next we have: “Big Town: A Date With Death” Starring: Edward Pawley; (01-18-49). For our final episode of the night we have: “David Harding-Counterspy: Kleptomaniac Clues” Starring: Don Maclaughlin; (01-07-51).

