The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 11/25/18

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson talks with Republican State Rep. Tim Butler of Springfield about the Lincoln Museum Foundation and Illinois Bicentennial. Tim shares his thoughts on the debt that the foundation must pay back and offers possible solutions in order to take care of the financial troubles. Tim also serves as the Co-Chair of the Illinois Bicentennial and expresses the importance of the monumental celebration and his efforts to heighten enthusiasm for the birthday party.

Next, Rick is joined by Democratic State Rep. Chris Welch of Hillside to discuss the IL State School Board Association and the recent close vote resolution to arm teachers and other school personnel with firearms in an effort to protect students. With Governor Rauner leaving office, making way for Pritzker, Chris also shares his feelings on the current state of things in Springfield and what the transition means for Republicans.

Then, Rick speaks with Strategist Michael Golden, president of Golden Means Strategies, about the midterms and what the wins for Democrats mean on an Electoral level. Michael also touches on primary issues fueling questions being raised about Nancy Pelosi returning to speaker of the House; the spike of young voters during the midterms; and the impact women made in politics this year.