× The results of the midterms are an even bigger win electorally versus locally

Rick Pearson speaks with Strategist Michael Golden, president of Golden Means Strategies, about the midterms and what the wins for Democrats mean on an Electoral level. Michael also touches on primary issues fueling questions being raised about Nancy Pelosi returning to speaker of the House; the spike of young voters during the midterms; and the impact women made in politics this year.