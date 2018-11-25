× Steve and Johnnie | Cybersquad with Patrick Crispen, guitar virtuoso Muriel Anderson and Hurricane Michael recovery with Tony Simmons and Jason Hedden

On this special Thanksgiving show with Steve and Johnnie:

They take a look at some of the best new tech stuff for your Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas gift shopping as we get suggestions from our former Website Wednesday Night Cybersquad chief, Patrick Crispen.

World renowned guitarist and founder of the “All-Star Guitar Night,” Muriel Anderson performs live in studio.

In the wake of the devastation caused by hurricane Michael, Tony Simmons (writer and editor with the Panama City News Herald) and Jason Hedden (Chair, Visual and Performing Arts at Gulf Coast State College) join Steve and Johnnie to talk about the SURVIVORS anthology and the ongoing recovery in Bay County, Florida.

Plus, they talk with an old friend, Mike Himebaugh, of Hello Dave, about a rare reunion of the group for FarmRaiser2018. This is a VERY cool event coming up at Joe’s on Weed St that will benefit The Farm Way.