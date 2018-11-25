Click for flight status and travel delays.
Click for storm-related school and business closings.
Blizzard Warning / Winter Storm Warning. Stay with 720 WGN for updates.

Pinch Hitters (11/25/18): Dometi Pongo & Jerry Nunn Fill In For Dave Plier | Full Show

Posted 4:02 PM, November 25, 2018, by

PHOTO: WGN Radio's Jerry Nunn and Dometi Pongo.

Dometi Pongo and Jerry Nunn sit in for Dave Plier on Sunday morning to discuss a variety of entertainment options in the city during the holidays. Are you tired of remade movies? Jerry and Dometi give their takes on the new Lion King trailer and talk to listeners about movies that should not have ever been remade. Finally Dave Schwan joins the guys to talk about some of the events that took place in ‘This is History’.

 