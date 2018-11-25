× Pinch Hitters (11/25/18): Dometi Pongo & Jerry Nunn Fill In For Dave Plier | Full Show

Dometi Pongo and Jerry Nunn sit in for Dave Plier on Sunday morning to discuss a variety of entertainment options in the city during the holidays. Are you tired of remade movies? Jerry and Dometi give their takes on the new Lion King trailer and talk to listeners about movies that should not have ever been remade. Finally Dave Schwan joins the guys to talk about some of the events that took place in ‘This is History’.