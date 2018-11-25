× Paul Farahvar & Dr. Duffy in for Patti Vasquez with Andrea Darlas 11/23/18

Paul Farahvar and Dr. John Duffy take the helm for Patti & Andrea on Black Friday and it’s all about relationships. The dynamic duo discusses relationships in general, dating questions, and how dating has changed for the new generation. Then, Paul and John share their best and worst relationship moments and how you sustain a relationship in the modern day. Later on, they talk about compatibility, how to get on the same page while dating and how to end relationships. Throughout the show, we hear listeners share their relationships.