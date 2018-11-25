× Karen Conti | Full Show 11/25/18

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

Karen starts off by sharing her Thanksgiving with Emmy nominated producer, writer and comedian Vic Cohen. Top fitness expert, Andrea Metcalf, joins us in studio to talk about health and handling weight issues over the holidays. Finally, Aida Pigott from Beverly Therapists discusses handling grief and how the holidays can magnify those feelings.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.