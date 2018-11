× Can arming school personnel protect students?

Rick Pearson is joined by Democratic State Rep. Chris Welch of Hillside to discuss the IL State School Board Association and the recent close vote resolution to arm teachers and other school personnel with firearms in an effort to protect students. With Governor Rauner leaving office, making way for J.B. Pritzker, Chris also shares his feelings on the current state of things in Springfield and what the transition means for Republicans.