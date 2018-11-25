× Brian Noonan Show 11/25/18: The Mudflapps and “At the Breweries” on lagers, American wit, and imperial stout beers

The Mudflapps perform live music in-studio and Brian talks beer in another edition of “At the Breweries” with Revolution Brewing’s John Carruthers, Goose Island Brewery’s Jesse Valenciana, and Cicerone Certification Program’s John Scholl.

To kick off the show, Brian’s producer, Cody Gough, explains why he was incredibly impressed with Huntsville, Alabama, and he thinks it’ll be the next Austin, Texas (at least, based on having spent all of three days there).

Brian then laments the loss of “Mr. Fourth of July” Joe Marino, a Rockford legend who passed away a few days prior to the show. Cody talks about how the Independence Day fireworks display in Rockford is the best fireworks display he’s ever seen, and they play a clip from Brian’s 2016 interview with the Rockford icon.

A man found $7.5 million in a storage unit he bought for just $500, and Brian explains what he did with the money. He and Cody discuss what they would do if they found that much money in cash, and whether they agree with what the bidder chose to do with the money.

Then, The Mudflapps, a Chicago-based band that plays original acoustic country / folk / bluegrass music, joins Brian LIVE in-studio. Members Justin Gillam (guitar and vocals), Barb Hale (guitar and vocals), Fran Kondorf (bass and vocals), Robert Kuta (banjo and vocals), and Randy Mollner (fiddle and vocals) talk about their band and where you can find their upcoming performances.

To wrap up the show, Revolution Brewing’s John Carruthers, Goose Island Brewery’s Jesse Valenciana, and Cicerone Certification Program’s John Scholl. They join Brian in-studio to educate and entertain in a brand-new edition of “At the Breweries.” Learn about lagers, American Wit, and imperial stout beers.