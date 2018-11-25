× Blackhawks trade Nick Schmaltz to Arizona in exchange for forwards Dylan Strome and Brendan Perlini

The Chicago Blackhawks have released the following statement:

The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that they have acquired forwards Dylan Strome and Brendan Perlini from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for forward Nick Schmaltz. Strome’s contract has an AAV of $863,333 and is signed through the 2019-20 season. Perlini’s contract has an AAV of $863,333 and is signed through the 2018-19 campaign.

Strome, the third overall pick in the 2015 National Hockey League Draft, has recorded six points (3G, 3A) in 19 games with Arizona this season. During the 2017-18 season, he split time between the Coyotes and Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League. In 21 games with Arizona last year, he had four goals and five assists. The 21-year-old notched 53 points (22G, 31A) in 50 regular-season games with Tucson, adding three goals and five helpers in nine Calder Cup Playoff games.

A native of Mississauga, Ontario, Strome made his NHL debut on Oct. 18, 2016 at Ottawa, while picking up an assist in the game as well. He has 16 points (7G, 9A) in 48 career regular-season NHL games.

Spanning four seasons (2013-17) with the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League, Strome totaled 354 points (114G, 240A) in 219 regular-season games. That point total is the most in Otters franchise history. He also registered 86 points (37G, 49A) in 69 OHL playoff games. Strome helped Erie claim the 2017 OHL championship. He led the OHL in scoring with 129 points (45G, 84A) in 68 games during the 2014-15 season.

Strome also represented his country at two World Junior Championships. He captained Team Canada to a silver medal during the 2017 World Juniors, sharing the team lead with 10 points (3G, 7A). In 2016, he finished the tournament with four goals and two assists in five games.

Perlini, 22, has six points (2G, 4A) in 22 games this season with the Coyotes. Last season, he set NHL highs in goals (17), assists (13) and points (30) in 74 games. He made his NHL debut during the 2016-17 season, tallying 21 points (14G, 7A) in his rookie season. Perlini also played in 17 games for the Roadrunners that year, picking up 14 goals and five helpers in 17 games.

Originally selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2014 NHL draft, Perlini spent four seasons (2012-16) in the OHL with the Barrie Colts and Niagara IceDogs. He had season highs with 34 goals, 37 assists and 71 points during the 2013-14 season with Niagara. In 217 career OHL regular-season games, he had 188 points (93G, 95A), adding 25 points (14G, 11A) in 37 postseason games.

Born in Guildford, Great Britain, Perlini played for Team Canada at the 2014 U18 World Junior Championships and World Juniors in 2016. He won a bronze medal in 2014, recording three goals and one assist in seven games.

Originally selected with the 20th overall pick of the 2014 NHL draft, Schmaltz had two goals and nine assists in 23 games with the Blackhawks this season. Spanning three seasons (2016-18) with the team, the 22-year-old notched 91 points (29G, 62A) in 162 regular-season games. He also skated in four Stanley Cup Playoff games for Chicago. The Madison, Wisconsin native had nine points (6G, 3A) in 12 career games with the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL.