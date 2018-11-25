× Are Illinois residents aware of the significance of the Bicentennial?

Rick Pearson talks with Republican State Rep. Tim Butler of Springfield about the Lincoln Museum Foundation and Illinois Bicentennial. Tim shares his thoughts on the debt that the foundation must pay back and offers possible solutions in order to take care of the financial troubles. Tim also serves as the Co-Chair of the Illinois Bicentennial and expresses the importance of the monumental celebration and his efforts to heighten enthusiasm for the birthday party.