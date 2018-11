× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/24/18: Zachary Mider, Ally Marotti, Steve Daniels

Amy Guth is back to discuss business news of the week including: a system of predatory lending that is out to exploit small businesses in the US, the Girl Scouts’ plans to encourage girls to join STEM fields, and why heat prices in Chicago may be set to rise this winter (https://www.chicagobusiness.com/utilities/chicago-households-could-pay-much-more-heat-winter).