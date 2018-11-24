× OTL #632: Spot Angels app helps find street parking, Update on aldermen impact on fair housing, The Secret History of Daniel Scanlan

Mike Stephen learns how the new Spot Angels app can help us find street parking, gets an update on the influence of aldermen on discriminatory housing practices, and discovers the Secret History of the late Chicago jazz artist Daniel Scanlan with local music historian Steve Krakow (aka: Plastic Crimewave). The local music this week is brought to you by Holly.

