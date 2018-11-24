NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 23: People shop at the Macy's flagship store on 34th St. on Black Friday on November 23, 2018 in New York City. The day after Thanksgiving, Black Friday is considered to be the start of the holiday shopping season, with shoppers heading to stores and online for deals.(Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
Matt Bubala Full Show 11-24-2018
Matt Bubala has lots to discuss on this week’s show! He starts the show off discussing the evolution of Black Friday shopping with WGN Radio’s Roger Badesch.
At 1:30, nasaspaceflight.com‘s Chris Gebhardt joins us to discuss the mysterious interstellar “Oumuamua” object that has entered our solar system. Then, Matt and Roger discuss their lineage, a hilarious Thanksgiving genetic tweet, and biotechnology company 23andMe.
Later on, a controversial high school prom picture sets Matt off, and we discuss Christmas trees and a variety of tips for care and decoration. Matt follows this all up with legendary golf match-ups, football injuries and much more!