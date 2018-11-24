× Matt Bubala Full Show 11-24-2018

Matt Bubala has lots to discuss on this week’s show! He starts the show off discussing the evolution of Black Friday shopping with WGN Radio’s Roger Badesch.

At 1:30, nasaspaceflight.com‘s Chris Gebhardt joins us to discuss the mysterious interstellar “Oumuamua” object that has entered our solar system. Then, Matt and Roger discuss their lineage, a hilarious Thanksgiving genetic tweet, and biotechnology company 23andMe.

Later on, a controversial high school prom picture sets Matt off, and we discuss Christmas trees and a variety of tips for care and decoration. Matt follows this all up with legendary golf match-ups, football injuries and much more!