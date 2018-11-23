× World AIDS Day Focus: World of Chocolate Fundraiser for The AIDS Foundation of Chicago, and “The Last Session” Award Winning Musical by Refuge Theatre

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with attention to World AIDS Day. First the upcoming annual World Of Chocolate Fundraising event takes place on Nov 30th at Revel Fulton Market..an amazing experience…Dustin Erikstrup provides all the details you need to know to join in! Then, an AIDS theme musical called “The Last Session” plays at Atlas Arts Studio by Refuge Theatre….a fascinating backstory and show details from the director Chris Pazdernik and principal cast member Liz Bollar (“Vicki”). Only playing until December 2nd so be sure to check it out at RefugeTheatre.com. Tune in !!