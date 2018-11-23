× WGN Nightside w/ “Elton Jim” Turano | 11/22/2018 Full Show

On tonight’s edition of WGN Nightside, Elton Jim Turano is in for all your post-dinner entertainment on Thanksgiving! WGN Radio’s Roger Badesch joins the conversation to talk scents, Glade Cashmere Woods, a french scented paint additive, and the modernization of math education.

Then, broadcast team celebrates the official start of the holiday season with a count down to Black Friday, we learn how to tell time, and Jim takes the first to admitting he is a Santa addict.

Finally, we close the show out with the song dedication Elton John gave Jim at Madison Square Garden on October 19th, 2018.