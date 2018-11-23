The Unique & Strange: Hammacher Schlemmer
From the common to the uncommon Hammacher Schlemmer sells it all. Director of Merchandising at Hammacher Schlemmer, Stephen Farrell speaks about the company’s history and explains how they come across unique and interesting items.
For more information about Hammacher Schlemmer visit: Hammacher.com
Like Hammacher Schlemmer on Facebook at: Facebook.com/HammacherSchlemmer
Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine
The Only Seven Person Tricycle