PHOTO: In this Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, photo James Deakyne, left, looks at items in his cart as his 7-year-old daughter, Madison, sits on a toy horse during a trip to get toys for her birthday at a Target store in Edison, N.J. Companies from Target to online mattress company Casper aren’t just counting on a stronger economy to pump up sales. Target’s CEO Brian Cornell estimated last month there’s up to $100 billion in market share for grabs, double what he foresaw just a year ago. So Target is accelerating its store remodels in areas where bankrupt retailers had stores. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
The Opening Bell 11/23/18: What Are The Best Strategies for Black Friday?
Mark Carman sits in for Steve Grzanich on this Black Friday to talk retail businesses. First Carm talks to Sarah Hollenbeck from blackfriday.com. Is a Amazon Prime membership worth it? What sort of deals can shoppers expect this holiday weekend? Then we replay an interview from Dave Plier as he talked to Katherine Cullen, Director of Retail and Consumer Insights for the National Retail Federation about their predictions for the holidays season, the trends and the shifting shopping behaviors of the ever-illusive consumer.