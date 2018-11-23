× The Opening Bell 11/23/18: What Are The Best Strategies for Black Friday?

Mark Carman sits in for Steve Grzanich on this Black Friday to talk retail businesses. First Carm talks to Sarah Hollenbeck from blackfriday.com. Is a Amazon Prime membership worth it? What sort of deals can shoppers expect this holiday weekend? Then we replay an interview from Dave Plier as he talked to Katherine Cullen, Director of Retail and Consumer Insights for the National Retail Federation about their predictions for the holidays season, the trends and the shifting shopping behaviors of the ever-illusive consumer.