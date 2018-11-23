× Scott Stantis is in the House!

Cartoonist and WGN’s very own, Scott Stantis is in for Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes on this very short show after the Northwestern Basketball Game. Scott is sitting alongside Dr. John Duffy who came on to talk about how to survive the holiday this season and how to talk politics in this age of Trump. Scott also brought on legendary radio personality, Garry Meier. The two talk about Garry’s new podcast that comes out 5 times a week on garrymeier.com. More shenanigans to come!