× Pinch Hitters (11/23/18): Patti Vasquez fills in for Steve Cochran | Full Show

Patti Vasquez takes the morning drive on Black Friday filling in for Steve Cochran. She welcomes in Jen Zanotti from the “Getting Zen with Jen Z” podcast, Mike Turner and Darrin Flynn from the village of Woodstock, Senator Dan Kotowski, and musician Tess Clare.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3569743/3569743_2018-11-23-121243.64kmono.mp3