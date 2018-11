× Musician Tess Clare Joins Patti Vasquez on Black Friday

Patti Vasquez welcomes the talented musician Tess Clare on Black Friday morning to play some of her new songs and to catch up on what she’s been up to. Tess also performs 3 songs from the performance studio. For more information on Tess Clare, you can visit her website here. You can also follow Tess on Instagram and Facebook. If you want to find her music, she is on YouTube, iTunes and Spotify.