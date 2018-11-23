NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 05: Elton John speaks onstage during the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 17th Annual An Enduring Vision Benefit at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Elton John dedicates a song to “Elton Jim” Turano
WGN Radio’s “Elton Jim” Turano shares his recent experience at an Elton John concert at Madison Square Garden on October 19th, 2018 where the crocodile rocker gave Jim a live song dedication like no other! Jim shares the dedication and the full story how it all came together.