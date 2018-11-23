× Dave and Cindy Gaborek gear up for the battle for the Land of Lincoln at Evanston’s ‘Let’s Tailgate’

Dave Hoekstra visits with vendors Dave Gaborek and Cindy Fosco Gaborek, who own Let’s Tailgate in Evanston – the official merchandiser of Northwestern Athletics. They talk about getting into the merchandise business following stints as food/drink vendors at Chicago’s ballparks, typical game days and their plans to head down to Indianapolis at the Cats play for the B1G Ten Championship in December; they also discuss Cindy’s stint as the first woman vendor at Soldier Field, how the work jives with their love of the road and RV culture, and more.