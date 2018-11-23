Live high school football scoreboard

Dave and Cindy Gaborek gear up for the battle for the Land of Lincoln at Evanston’s ‘Let’s Tailgate’

Posted 7:41 PM, November 23, 2018, by , Updated at 07:39PM, November 23, 2018

(L-R): Mike Gaborek, Cindy Fosco Gaborek, Dave Hoekstra

Dave Hoekstra visits with vendors Dave Gaborek and Cindy Fosco Gaborek, who own Let’s Tailgate in Evanston – the official merchandiser of Northwestern Athletics.  They talk about getting into the merchandise business following stints as food/drink vendors at Chicago’s ballparks, typical game days and their plans to head down to Indianapolis at the Cats play for the B1G Ten Championship in December; they also discuss Cindy’s stint as the first woman vendor at Soldier Field, how the work jives with their love of the road and RV culture, and more.