Dane Neal in for Bill and Wendy Full Show 11/23/18

Dane Neal is in for Bill and Wendy this fine Black Friday morning!

Dane kicks off the show with Bernadette Doran with Equilibrium Energy to talk about surviving the stress of the holidays. Bernadette also teaches us some deep breathing tips and exercises. Next on the show Dane is joined with visionary founder of Cochon 555, Brady Lowe and his sister and ‘partner in crime’, Erin Lowe. They talked to Dane about the Superbowl of Swine and the 10 year anniversary of their Grand Cochon tour. On the latter half of the show Dane was joined with the driving force of USA Entertainment and the one and only guy who maned all of the moving parts for the Impractical Jokers recent Tour, Jeff Johnson. Jeff talks to Dane about the Tour and what we should be on the lookout for. To close out the show Dane is joined with Blockbuster Blake Stubbs on the air to talk all things movies and what is a must see this holiday season.