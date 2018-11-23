× Brian Noonan in for Nick D (11/23/18): Chicago Brewseum, Overnight Arcade, Black Friday and more…

Brian Noonan is in for Nick Digilio: Historian Liz Garibay of the Chicago Brewseum talks about a new Field Museum exhibit that details the city’s history of beer production; the Overnight Arcade returns as listeners compete in the TriBond challenge; Brian and Dan Long complete the stuffing exchange as the White Castle stuffing makes an appearance; we engage in some Black Friday retail discussion, and more.