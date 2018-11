× Brian Noonan in for Nick D: (11/22/18): Turkey Day, Jonah Ray (what else I have to say?)

Brian Noonan is in for Nick Digilio: Roni McDaniel of the Butterball help line checks in with last-minute turkey tips; Dan Long shares the story of his car getting broken into during Wednesday’s show; Mystery Science Theatre 3000’s Jonah Ray previews the show’s latest season, ‘The Gauntlet’; we talk Thanksgiving traditions and TV reboots that worked (or didn’t); Andy Masur talks Bears/Vikings, and more.