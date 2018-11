× Barbie Adler talks Tips and Trick to Surviving this Holiday With and Without A Romantic Interest

Frank Fontana and Dr. John Duffy are joined in-studio with the president and founder of Selective Search, Barbie Adler, to discuss dating through the holidays. She dives deep into the topic of finding love during this time of year and how to survive all the family questioning about your love life at the dinner table this holiday season.