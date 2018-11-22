× Patti Vasquez with Andrea Darlas: Full Show Thanksgiving Edition

On this holiday special, Andrea Darlas chats with Steve Bernas, CEO of the Better Business Bureau about Cyber Monday and how shoppers can stay away from scams. She also talks to Scott Frieldand on what Timeless Toys and Timeless Tots has to offer. Do you or a relative need any tips on how to make the perfect turkey? Roni McDaniel from Butterball is your go-to gal for all your Turkey Day questions. Tune in to hear whether or not you can microwave at turkey correctly and much more! Andrea, Don and Jess also discuss what they are most thankful for.