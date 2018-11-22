× WGN Nightside w/ Amy Guth & Dometi Pongo | 11/20/2018 Full Show

On tonight’s edition of WGN Nightside, Amy Guth and Dometi Pongo are back for the repeat and are jamming out to their favorite 90’s hip-hop! They start the show off discussing weird foods, favorite and not-so-favorite Thanksgiving dishes. Then, Amy and Dometi talk about Friendsgiving, what it is and the best tips, tricks and suggestions for celebrating your Friendsgiving dinner. Later, they both share their most irrational fears like clowns, dentists, and producer Ben Anderson shares why he’s not afraid of skydiving!