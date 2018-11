× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (11/22/18): Full Bears vs. Lions Pregame Preview

It’s Thanksgiving, and Hamp, O’B and Koz are not only just hungry for food, but they’re starving for another Bears win! With Mitch Trubisky out, does the outlook of the game change? Hamp, O’B, Koz, along with Mark Carman discuss. Later the guys get the latest on the game and some insider info from WGN Radio’s Bears reporter Adam Hoge.