Mystery Science Theater 3000 turns 30… and host Jonah Ray is going through ‘The Gauntlet’

Brian Noonan talks with comedian Jonah Ray, host of Mystery Science Theater 3000, which returns to Netflix with six new episodes on Thanksgiving Day. This latest season is laid out as The Gauntlet: a new challenge for Jonah Heston and his robot pals as they take on some of the cheesiest movies ever made. The real Jonah shares his point of view on carrying on the legacy of the show as it celebrates its 30th anniversary, the art of crafting riffs and jokes that feel organic in the theater, and more.