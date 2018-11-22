× Marcy Carriker Smothers Shares “Eat Like Walt” and Thanksgiving the Walt Disney Way!

Radio host and best selling author Marcy Carriker Smothers joins Dane on Thanksgiving day live from Disneyland to talk about her book “Eat Like Walt…The Wonderful World of Disney Food”. Hear as Marcy fills us in on the book and journey exploring the food side of Walt’s life and listen as she takes us back in time to the Disney family Thanksgiving table!