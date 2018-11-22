× Lincoln Square stores offering perfect gifts for kids and adults

Scott Friedland of Timeless Toys and Timeless Tots joins Andrea Darlas in-studio to talk about Small Business Saturday during this holiday season. Both businesses are located in Lincoln Square. Timeless Toys is a store that has educational toys for kids eight years and younger. Fridland says it’s all about “finding the right toy for hour child” and getting that that child to the next level in life. Not only are there games for kids, there are games for adults! Timeless Tots is a clothing line for newborns to age six. These are locally made Chicago brands and also features some European boutique clothing lines along with baby gifts. Friedland says this is the perfect to place to purchase anything for a baby shower. Tune in to the segment to find out about some special deals each of these locations are offering!