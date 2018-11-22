× Better Business Bureau CEO talks tips on how to avoid scams this holiday season

As Black Friday approaches, CEO of the Better Business Bureau, Steve Bernas joins Andrea Darlas to discuss ways consumers can avoid scams as they search for the best deals. Bernas says that “scam artists go where the money is at” whether that be through e-mails or fake websites. One tip he wants shoppers to know is to understand the company. He suggests using gift cards right away and cleaning internet browsers so credit card information isn’t easily accessible. Tune in for the full segment here to hear all his tips.