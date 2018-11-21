× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/21/18: Charitable Giving in 2018, Chicago’s Opportunity Zones, & The Holiday Shopping Forecast

The end of the year is approaching, and your retirement might be as well, but that’s where Terry Savage comes in. Steve Bertrand and Terry recap a few areas to focus on when it comes to prepping for retirement at the end of the year, and recapping her latest column. Frank Sennett shared some good news from investments coming to Chicago’s “Opportunity Zones”, and Michelle Dupre is already looking at our spending trends as we gear up for the busiest shopping time of the year.