Video: Weekend Warning – Thanksgiving Edition

Posted 5:08 PM, November 21, 2018, by , Updated at 05:07PM, November 21, 2018

Thanksgiving is an extra big weekend to spend with family and friends. But it also means that there could be extra big traffic headaches. Violeta Podrumedic reminds you that a great way to avoid some of those headaches is by using the Traffix Chicago app. Happy Thanksgiving!

