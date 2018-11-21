× Thought Leader Wayne Janus: Remember Those Tax Changes Are Happening This Year

Taxes are always a huge concern for Americans since they can be confusing, but when they change, the stress around understanding can reach a new level. This week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation got bumped up a day due to the Thanksgiving holiday and taxes were front and center. Thankfully Steve Grzanich discussed the year end tax changes with Wayne Janus (President of the Financial Planning Practice at Whitnell – An Affiliate of Associated Bank) to sort through the biggest changes that we’ll be seeing (like those confusing standard deduction changes).