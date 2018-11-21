The Opening Bell 11/21/18: Is Chicago Ready For The Next “Amazon Style” Business Bid?
Due to the holiday week, Steve Grzanich caught up with the weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader early and discussed the end of the year tax changes that are coming with Wayne Janus (President of the Financial Planning Practice at Whitnell – An Affiliate of Associated Bank). Ryan Ori (Columnist at the Chicago Tribune) then shed some light on what Chicago came away with after Amazon’s HQ2 decision process, but it might have been the best learning opportunity that the city could have asked for. While Steve and Bennett Wakenight wrapped up the week by discussing the Movember Foundation and the efforts put forth to help raise awareness for the cause. You can donate at Bennett’s Movember Team page here.