The Mincing Rascals 11.21.18: Giving thanks, Mercy Hospital shooting, Saudi Arabia and Trump, mayoral candidates

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Justin Kaufmann and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio and Eric Zorn of the Chicago Tribune. They start off this episode by sharing what they are thankful for. Then, they briefly try to tackle the topic of the tragic Mercy Hospital shooting and the role of guns. The Rascals go on to address the president’s statement regarding the U.S. and Saudi Arabia relationship, after the findings on Jamal Khashoggi’s death. And, the Rascals discuss the young voter turnout in the midterms, and the impact of young public figures on the upcoming mayoral election.