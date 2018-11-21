× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.21.18: Giving thanks, Ceil Sal, Walter Jacobson

John Williams wants to know what you’re thankful for on this Thanksgiving Eve! He reads your texts and takes your calls throughout the show. Then, singer and songwriter Cecilia Salvino (a.k.a. Ceil Sal) joins the show, by way of her grandfather, Roger Salvino. And, in light of an exchange between Chief Justice John Roberts and President Trump, political commentator Walter Jacobson has some thoughts to offer, on the politicization of the military.