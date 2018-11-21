The John Williams NewsClick: On a scale of 1 to Thankful

Posted 4:06 PM, November 21, 2018, by , Updated at 04:04PM, November 21, 2018

Comedienne Phyllis Diller and her friend, Tom, prepare for Thanksgivings Day at the Empire Room Nov. 22,1967 at Waldorf Astoria in New York City. Phyllis is wearing her Turkey feathers hairdress.(AP Photo)